In this video:

Himaghna Banerjee, Business Value Services Manager, Slack

Topic: How Humans With Agents Drive Work Success

Key Highlights:

[1] AI won’t replace humans- but humans with AI will replace humans without AI

[2] We need a conversational interface where humans with agents work together connected to data, workflows & apps so we can search, act and collaborate

[3] Slack helps you to accelerate work with configurable solutions

[4] Ensure secure collaboration with Slack Enterprise Capabilities

[5] The world’s fastest growing, most innovative companies run their business from Slack

[6] Agents, the new wave of AI, will empower the workforce to deliver higher productivity