Himaghna Banerjee, Business Value Services Manager, Slack
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Himaghna Banerjee, Business Value Services Manager, Slack
Topic: How Humans With Agents Drive Work Success
Key Highlights:
[1] AI won’t replace humans- but humans with AI will replace humans without AI
[2] We need a conversational interface where humans with agents work together connected to data, workflows & apps so we can search, act and collaborate
[3] Slack helps you to accelerate work with configurable solutions
[4] Ensure secure collaboration with Slack Enterprise Capabilities
[5] The world’s fastest growing, most innovative companies run their business from Slack
[6] Agents, the new wave of AI, will empower the workforce to deliver higher productivity