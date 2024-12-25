In this video:

Gopal Krishna, National Sales Head – Corporate Business, Barco

Topic: Hybrid Meeting Technology: Selecting the Right Tools to Enable Seamless Virtual Collaboration

Key Highlights:

[1] Our solutions ensure meetings are productive and seamless, without unnecessary setup delays

[2] Just walk into the meeting room with your laptop, connect using the ClickShare button, and focus entirely on the discussion

[3] ClickShare supports any laptop, any conferencing app, and any video conferencing peripheral, making it incredibly versatile

[4] The ClickShare Video Bar delivers sharp visuals and exceptional audio, providing an immersive experience for hybrid meetings

[5] Our technology bridges the gap between physical and virtual spaces, enabling organisation