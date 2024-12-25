Gopal Krishna, National Sales Head – Corporate Business, Barco
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Gopal Krishna, National Sales Head – Corporate Business, Barco
Topic: Hybrid Meeting Technology: Selecting the Right Tools to Enable Seamless Virtual Collaboration
Key Highlights:
[1] Our solutions ensure meetings are productive and seamless, without unnecessary setup delays
[2] Just walk into the meeting room with your laptop, connect using the ClickShare button, and focus entirely on the discussion
[3] ClickShare supports any laptop, any conferencing app, and any video conferencing peripheral, making it incredibly versatile
[4] The ClickShare Video Bar delivers sharp visuals and exceptional audio, providing an immersive experience for hybrid meetings
[5] Our technology bridges the gap between physical and virtual spaces, enabling organisation