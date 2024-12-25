In this video:

Sudeepta Veerapaneni, Partner, Technology & Transformation & Chief Innovation Officer, Deloitte South Asia

Topic: Emerging Tech Trends & their Impact on Enterprises

Key Highlights:

[1] Garbage in, Garbage out squared with GenAI. Generative AI is only as good as the data it is trained on, making data quality and integrity critical for successful AI-driven outcomes

[2] Hardware making hardware smarter. Hardware is the cornerstone of next-generation innovation, driving advancements in transformative technologies and shaping the future of enterprises

[3] Businesses must transition from managing technical debt through piecemeal solutions to adopting a holistic framework of “technical wellness” to remain competitive and future-ready

[4] Enterprise core systems require regular “workouts” to stay agile, undergo health checks, and even self-heal, forming a solid foundation for sustained innovation

[5] Enterprise Conscious Code is the idea of conscious coding practices that prioritise people, planet, and profit by leveraging green UX designs, accessibility, and inclusivity to create a sustainable and impactful future