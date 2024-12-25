In this video:

Tushar Zade, CIO, CISO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Topic: From Lab to Market – How AI is Reshaping the Pharmaceutical Sector

Key Highlights:

[1] Three important pillars of all Business and Key Metrics are Reach customers, customer satisfaction and productivity

[2] Five things important for every data to work: Data, Compute, Models, Talent, Hallucinations

[3] AI in 3 buckets in Enterprise – AI for Everyday, AI on Platforms and New line of businesses

[4] It’s a world where we digital people are all value generators