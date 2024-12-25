Tushar Zade, CIO, CISO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: From Lab to Market – How AI is Reshaping the Pharmaceutical Sector
Key Highlights:
[1] Three important pillars of all Business and Key Metrics are Reach customers, customer satisfaction and productivity
[2] Five things important for every data to work: Data, Compute, Models, Talent, Hallucinations
[3] AI in 3 buckets in Enterprise – AI for Everyday, AI on Platforms and New line of businesses
[4] It’s a world where we digital people are all value generators