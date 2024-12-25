KK Bhagchandani, Chief Business Officer, Axcess.io
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad
In this video:
KK Bhagchandani, Chief Business Officer, Axcess.io
Topic: Transform Today, Thrive Tomorrow: IT Modernization for Competitive Edge
Key Highlights:
[1] A competitive edge requires a shift in mindset, careful planning, and decisive actions. Transformation is the pathway to success
[2] Change is the only constant; no matter the circumstances, embracing it is essential for progress
[3] To drive transformation, you need three critical elements in place: a clear vision, the right technology, and a reliable partner
[4] We position ourselves as a modernisation powerhouse, delivering solutions across application modernisation, data and database modernisation, and DevOps modernisation
[5] We provide end-to-end cloud services, encompassing transformation, seamless operations, and ongoing evolution to empower enterprises