Panel Discussion: How to Future Proof your IT Infrastructure & Best Practices to Improve IT Resilience

Panelists in this video:

+ Ramasubramaniam R, CITO, TTK Prestige

+ Rahul Tomar, CTO, Shriram Life Insurance

+ Vamsi Krishna Ithamraju, CTO, Axis Mutual Fund

+ Manjunath Prasad, Head – IT Operations, TVS Mobility

+ Abhinav Srivastava, CIO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

+ Srinivasulu Thayam, CTO, Aravind Eye Care System

+ Soumya Datta, Director- Infrastructure & Cloud, London Stock Exchange Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Soumya Datta, Director – Infrastructure & Cloud, London Stock Exchange Group (Moderator):

+ IT infrastructure leaders must remain nimble and agile, constantly seeking modernisation and transformation opportunities to deliver scalable, resilient, and robust systems for digital transformation

[2] Ramasubramaniam R, CITO, TTK Prestige:

+ We leverage digital technologies to delight customers and enhance employee productivity. Leverage AI and ML on cybersecurity for timely detection of threats and mitigate risks

[3] Rahul Tomar, CTO, Shriram Life Insurance:

+ In BFSI, we have implemented 40+ data models since 2019, but success lies in aligning AI-driven initiatives with the right use cases for measurable outcomes

[4] Vamsi Krishna Ithamraju, CTO, Axis Mutual Fund:

+ Future-proofing IT requires keeping systems nimble and adaptable, with a clear exit strategy as a critical component

[5] Manjunath Prasad, Head of IT Operations, TVS Mobility:

+ IT must drive business growth through innovation, efficiency, cost optimisation, and strong cybersecurity resilience

[6] Abhinav Srivastava, CIO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles:

+ AI will not replace humans, but humans augmented with AI will outperform those without AI

[7] Srinivasulu Thayam, CTO, Aravind Eye Care System:

+ In healthcare, compliance with the DPDP Act is critical, focusing on data protection, consent management systems, and multilingual consent in 23 languages