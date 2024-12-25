Express Computer

Panel Discussion: How to Future Proof your IT Infrastructure & Best Practices to Improve IT Resilience

Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad

Panelists in this video:
+ Ramasubramaniam R, CITO, TTK Prestige
+ Rahul Tomar, CTO, Shriram Life Insurance
+ Vamsi Krishna Ithamraju, CTO, Axis Mutual Fund
+ Manjunath Prasad, Head – IT Operations, TVS Mobility
+ Abhinav Srivastava, CIO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles
+ Srinivasulu Thayam, CTO, Aravind Eye Care System
+ Soumya Datta, Director- Infrastructure & Cloud, London Stock Exchange Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Soumya Datta, Director – Infrastructure & Cloud, London Stock Exchange Group (Moderator):
+ IT infrastructure leaders must remain nimble and agile, constantly seeking modernisation and transformation opportunities to deliver scalable, resilient, and robust systems for digital transformation

[2] Ramasubramaniam R, CITO, TTK Prestige:
+ We leverage digital technologies to delight customers and enhance employee productivity. Leverage AI and ML on cybersecurity for timely detection of threats and mitigate risks

[3] Rahul Tomar, CTO, Shriram Life Insurance:
+ In BFSI, we have implemented 40+ data models since 2019, but success lies in aligning AI-driven initiatives with the right use cases for measurable outcomes

[4] Vamsi Krishna Ithamraju, CTO, Axis Mutual Fund:
+ Future-proofing IT requires keeping systems nimble and adaptable, with a clear exit strategy as a critical component

[5] Manjunath Prasad, Head of IT Operations, TVS Mobility:
+ IT must drive business growth through innovation, efficiency, cost optimisation, and strong cybersecurity resilience

[6] Abhinav Srivastava, CIO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles:
+ AI will not replace humans, but humans augmented with AI will outperform those without AI

[7] Srinivasulu Thayam, CTO, Aravind Eye Care System:
+ In healthcare, compliance with the DPDP Act is critical, focusing on data protection, consent management systems, and multilingual consent in 23 languages

