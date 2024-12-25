In this video:

Srikanth Vidapanakal, Director – AI, Ola Electric

Topic: Making AI Work to Your Advantage

Key Highlights:

[1] Advances in generative AI are paving the way for the rise of physical intelligence, marking a significant leap in robotics and automation.

[2] Humanoid robots hold the potential to become a mass-market phenomenon, addressing challenges such as labour shortages and shifting demographics.

[3] The global market for humanoids could reach $30 trillion, driven by advancements in AI and the need for versatile solutions.

[4] While specialised robots excel in simple, repetitive tasks, humanoids are designed for complex tasks requiring advanced dexterity and intelligence. They can integrate seamlessly into existing workplaces without significant modifications.

[5] Ola Krutim focuses on bridging the gap between applied AI and embodied physical AI to develop applications like automated dark stores and driver assistance systems.