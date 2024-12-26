Express Computer

Panel Discussion: Enterprise Security: Emerging Threats, Best Practices, and the Future of Connected Security

Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad

Panelists in this video:
+ Ravikiran S Avvaru, Chief Digital & Data Officer, Sundaram Clayton Ltd
+ Balakrishnan Kanniah, CIO, VA Tech Wabag
+ Krishnendu Dutta, Head of Information Security, Decathlon Sports India
+ Sivasubramanian M, Vice President & CDIO, JK Fenner (India) Ltd
+ Mrinmoy Dey, CISO, LendingKart
+ Ashok Kumar Madesan, Business Manager, Cyber Security, OpenText India
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Ravikiran S Avvaru, Chief Digital & Data Officer, Sundaram Clayton Ltd:
+ Cybersecurity must focus on real-time detection and rapid response to stay ahead of emerging threats. AI-driven threats are evolving rapidly. We must continuously adapt our strategies to mitigate these emerging risks.

[2] Balakrishnan Kanniah, CIO, VA Tech Wabag:
+ AI is a double-edged sword, it powers both sophisticated cyberattacks and advanced defence mechanisms. Organisations must adapt quickly

[3] Krishnendu Dutta, Head of Information Security, Decathlon Sports India:
+ Organisations must balance innovation with stringent security protocols to safeguard customer data. The shift towards connected security requires a seamless integration of technology, processes, and people to counter emerging threats.

[4] Sivasubramanian M, Vice President & CDIO, JK Fenner (India) Ltd:
+ The customer’s voice is the compass that guides our journey to excellence. Every great innovation starts with listening to the needs of our customers.

[5] Mrinmoy Dey, CISO, LendingKart:
+ Building security resilience is an ongoing journey that demands collaboration, vigilance, and the right technologies. It’s very important to follow appropriate governance towards achieving the same.

[6] Ashok Kumar Madesan – Business Manager, Cyber Security, OpenText India:
+ Future-proofing enterprise security requires adopting AI-driven tools and solutions to stay ahead of evolving threats. But AI, when in the wrong hands, poses serious risks that can lead to significant damage. The misuse of AI tools, without ethical safeguards, mirrors the dangers of other advanced technological misuses.

