Ravi Peddhibhotla, Chief Digital Officer, TVS Electronics
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Ravi Peddhibhotla, Chief Digital Officer, TVS Electronics
Topic: Building the Digital Backbone for Modern Manufacturing
Key Highlights:
[1] Digital has become the identity of our brand, shaping how we connect with our customers
[2] We have successfully transitioned to services-as-a-platform, enabling a more streamlined and efficient approach to operations
[3] Our extensive network now spans 14,000 pincodes across the country, ensuring wide-reaching support
[4] We are leveraging machine learning models to efficiently match authorised service partners with field support needs, improving technician impact
[5] Our high-value service operations handle 3000 calls seamlessly, demonstrating our commitment to customer satisfaction