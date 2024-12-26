In this video:

Ravi Peddhibhotla, Chief Digital Officer, TVS Electronics

Topic: Building the Digital Backbone for Modern Manufacturing

Key Highlights:

[1] Digital has become the identity of our brand, shaping how we connect with our customers

[2] We have successfully transitioned to services-as-a-platform, enabling a more streamlined and efficient approach to operations

[3] Our extensive network now spans 14,000 pincodes across the country, ensuring wide-reaching support

[4] We are leveraging machine learning models to efficiently match authorised service partners with field support needs, improving technician impact

[5] Our high-value service operations handle 3000 calls seamlessly, demonstrating our commitment to customer satisfaction