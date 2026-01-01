Panel Discussion: How CISO’s are Handling Burnout Crisis & Proactively Addressing Workforce Fatigue

Panellists in this video:

+ Krishnendu Dutta, Head of Information Security, Decathlon Sports India

+ Sunil Karanth, Deputy CISO, Karnataka Bank

+ Jacxine Fernandez, Senior VP – ICT, Bangalore International Airport Ltd

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Krishnendu Dutta, Head of Information Security, Decathlon Sports India:

+ Strengthening project management and team collaboration is key to faster delivery, customer-centricity, and enabling technicians to focus on quality over firefighting.

[2] Sunil Karanth, Deputy CISO, Karnataka Bank:

+ Planning SAP platform migration over six months while evaluating existing security solutions and exploring quantum cryptography for advanced technology readiness.

[3] Jacxine Fernandez, Senior VP – ICT, Bangalore International Airport Ltd:

+ Effective cybersecurity requires holistic OT-IT convergence, focused skilling, reducing SOC burnout, and leveraging tools tailored to the specific environment.