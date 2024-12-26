Panel Discussion: How GCCs in India are Emerging as Strategic Hubs for Global Digital Transformation
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad
Panelists in this video:
+ Shyam Enjeti, Chief Delivery Officer, Encora
+ Deepak Singhal, VP- Technology, APMENA, Valtech
+ Sriharsha Gummadi, Head – Apple & Mobility Practice, Ample
+ Navneeth Kumar, VP, Hexagon R&D India (Hexagon Capability Center India)
+ Saurabh Mehra, VP – Head Of Technology, Societe Generale Global Solution Centre
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Shyam Enjeti, Chief Delivery Officer, Encora:
+ India’s tech leadership has matured significantly, and tools like LLMs and Generative AI can create vast revenue opportunities for parent companies. It’s time to exponentially elevate our game.
[2] Deepak Singhal, VP – Technology, APMENA, Valtech:
+ AI continues to evolve in accuracy, compliance, and capabilities. Agentic AI, for instance, automates real-world tasks. All organisations must embrace this journey.
[3] Saurabh Mehra, VP – Head Of Technology, Societe Generale Global Solution Centre:
+ AI offers immense opportunities, with tools like CoPilot already improving productivity and easing mundane tasks. Middle management must be empowered to drive this transformation.
[4] Navneeth Kumar, VP, Hexagon R&D India (Hexagon Capability Center India):
+ Gen AI is a game changer, driving a 30-40% increase in product development productivity and GCC leadership must combine business acumen, communication skills, and technical expertise.
[5] Sriharsha Gummadi, Head – Apple & Mobility Practice, Ample:
+ AI is here to stay and, when leveraged effectively, simplifies tasks, reduces administrative time and costs, enabling organisations to scale up quickly and boost productivity. GCCs play a vital role in driving this innovation forward.