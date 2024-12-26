Panel Discussion: How GCCs in India are Emerging as Strategic Hubs for Global Digital Transformation

Panelists in this video:

+ Shyam Enjeti, Chief Delivery Officer, Encora

+ Deepak Singhal, VP- Technology, APMENA, Valtech

+ Sriharsha Gummadi, Head – Apple & Mobility Practice, Ample

+ Navneeth Kumar, VP, Hexagon R&D India (Hexagon Capability Center India)

+ Saurabh Mehra, VP – Head Of Technology, Societe Generale Global Solution Centre

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Shyam Enjeti, Chief Delivery Officer, Encora:

+ India’s tech leadership has matured significantly, and tools like LLMs and Generative AI can create vast revenue opportunities for parent companies. It’s time to exponentially elevate our game.

[2] Deepak Singhal, VP – Technology, APMENA, Valtech:

+ AI continues to evolve in accuracy, compliance, and capabilities. Agentic AI, for instance, automates real-world tasks. All organisations must embrace this journey.

[3] Saurabh Mehra, VP – Head Of Technology, Societe Generale Global Solution Centre:

+ AI offers immense opportunities, with tools like CoPilot already improving productivity and easing mundane tasks. Middle management must be empowered to drive this transformation.

[4] Navneeth Kumar, VP, Hexagon R&D India (Hexagon Capability Center India):

+ Gen AI is a game changer, driving a 30-40% increase in product development productivity and GCC leadership must combine business acumen, communication skills, and technical expertise.

[5] Sriharsha Gummadi, Head – Apple & Mobility Practice, Ample:

+ AI is here to stay and, when leveraged effectively, simplifies tasks, reduces administrative time and costs, enabling organisations to scale up quickly and boost productivity. GCCs play a vital role in driving this innovation forward.