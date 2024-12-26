Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Panel Discussion: How GCCs in India are Emerging as Strategic Hubs for Global Digital Transformation

Panel Discussion: How GCCs in India are Emerging as Strategic Hubs for Global Digital Transformation

Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 10

Panelists in this video:
+ Shyam Enjeti, Chief Delivery Officer, Encora
+ Deepak Singhal, VP- Technology, APMENA, Valtech
+ Sriharsha Gummadi, Head – Apple & Mobility Practice, Ample
+ Navneeth Kumar, VP, Hexagon R&D India (Hexagon Capability Center India)
+ Saurabh Mehra, VP – Head Of Technology, Societe Generale Global Solution Centre
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Shyam Enjeti, Chief Delivery Officer, Encora:
+ India’s tech leadership has matured significantly, and tools like LLMs and Generative AI can create vast revenue opportunities for parent companies. It’s time to exponentially elevate our game.

[2] Deepak Singhal, VP – Technology, APMENA, Valtech:
+ AI continues to evolve in accuracy, compliance, and capabilities. Agentic AI, for instance, automates real-world tasks. All organisations must embrace this journey.

[3] Saurabh Mehra, VP – Head Of Technology, Societe Generale Global Solution Centre:
+ AI offers immense opportunities, with tools like CoPilot already improving productivity and easing mundane tasks. Middle management must be empowered to drive this transformation.

[4] Navneeth Kumar, VP, Hexagon R&D India (Hexagon Capability Center India):
+ Gen AI is a game changer, driving a 30-40% increase in product development productivity and GCC leadership must combine business acumen, communication skills, and technical expertise.

[5] Sriharsha Gummadi, Head – Apple & Mobility Practice, Ample:
+ AI is here to stay and, when leveraged effectively, simplifies tasks, reduces administrative time and costs, enabling organisations to scale up quickly and boost productivity. GCCs play a vital role in driving this innovation forward.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image