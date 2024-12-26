In this video:

Srikrishna Narasimhan, CIO, Pricol Group

Topic: How to Make Emerging Technologies Work to Your Advantage

Key Highlights:

[1] Emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and drones are redefining industries, enabling connected factories, predictive maintenance, and even advancements in medicine and agriculture

[2] 5G enables efficient, secure operations with faster speeds and low latency, while 6G promises even greater speed, lower latency, and support for more devices, driving futuristic innovations

[3] As we look ahead, 6G promises to be 50 times faster with even lower latency and the capability to support 10 times more devices, paving the way for futuristic solutions

[4] New battery technologies such as potassium silicate and lithium-ion are essential for cost-effectiveness, safety, and sustainability

[5] The future of emerging tech includes groundbreaking innovations like holograms, quantum computing, and autonomous robots, set to transform the global market by 2035