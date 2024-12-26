Srikrishna Narasimhan, CIO, Pricol Group
Technology Senate South 2024 | Day 2 | 14th December 2024 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Srikrishna Narasimhan, CIO, Pricol Group
Topic: How to Make Emerging Technologies Work to Your Advantage
Key Highlights:
[1] Emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and drones are redefining industries, enabling connected factories, predictive maintenance, and even advancements in medicine and agriculture
[2] 5G enables efficient, secure operations with faster speeds and low latency, while 6G promises even greater speed, lower latency, and support for more devices, driving futuristic innovations
[3] As we look ahead, 6G promises to be 50 times faster with even lower latency and the capability to support 10 times more devices, paving the way for futuristic solutions
[4] New battery technologies such as potassium silicate and lithium-ion are essential for cost-effectiveness, safety, and sustainability
[5] The future of emerging tech includes groundbreaking innovations like holograms, quantum computing, and autonomous robots, set to transform the global market by 2035