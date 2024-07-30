Express Computer

Panel Discussion: ‘Reinventing Business Models & Enhancing Customer Experience using Transformational Technologies AI & GenAI’

Technology Senate 2024 | Day 1 | 19th July 2024 | Lucknow

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Moderator: Sudip Mazumder, Global CDIO, PGP Glass

Panellists in this video:
+ Ayan De, Head – Enterprise Technology, HDFC Life
+ Shankar Vishwanathan, CIO, Sundaram Clayton
+ Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital
+ Keyur Desai, Head – IT, Prince Pipes & Fittings
+ Thiruvengadamani M, SVP & Head of App Engineering, BlinkX by JM Financial
+ Ganesh Joshi, CIO, Nilons Enterprises
+ Nishant Srivastava, Vice President – Products & Solutions, Ishan Technologies

Key Highlights:
[1] Ayan De, Head – Enterprise Technology, HDFC Life:
[+] We are looking at potential solutions using GenAI which are more practically applicable and efficient in making policies more personalised as per customer demands

[2] Shankar Vishwanathan, CIO, Sundaram Clayton:
[+] We have started to gathering data from all our machines connected through IoT platforms and training our AI models. This helps us in understanding the health of machines and the pace of operations ongoing.

[3] Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital:
[+] AI has taken the power of technology to individuals by democratising creativity with just a few prompts. The models do streamline and ease work, however, organisations need to establish a culture to embrace novelty in technology and skills to ensure effective application

[4] Keyur Desai, Head – IT, Prince Pipes & Fittings:
[+] If we really need to measure the RoI in GenAI, we need to see if it reduces the production cost and improve the productivity of machines. Moreover, we need to work on the security area as AI models also hallucinate. In such cases all the data sets have to be relooked and scrutinised for factual correctness.

[5] Thiruvengadamani M, SVP & Head of App Engineering, BlinkX by JM Financial:
[+] We have implemented a hybrid personalisation approach that merges customer login information, generating a significant amount of data. By leveraging GenAI, we can process this data more efficiently, providing customers with relevant information swiftly.

[6] Ganesh Joshi, CIO, Nilons Enterprises:
[+] With our network of 3,000 distributors, GenAI has made forecasting and planning much easier. By utilising GenAI, we can gather data through a mobile application, allowing us to receive real-time orders from our retail outlets. Additionally, these models enable us to generate recipes, enhancing our service offerings.

[7] Nishant Srivastava, Vice President – Products & Solutions, Ishan Technologies:
[+] We are deploying AI/ML solutions on the operation side of the network. There could be a situation where the network fails, but with AI, I aim to prevent such a failure.

