In this video:

Vinod Bhat​, Chief Information Officer & Chief Ethics ​Counsellor, Vistara – TATA SIA Airlines Ltd.

Topic: Making AI Work to Your Advantage

Key Highlights:

[1] To adopt AI/GenAI framework, there are 6 key focus areas – use case identification, data, AI model, infrastructure/applications, privacy/ethical consideration, and AI GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance)

[2] The choice of AI models based on Machine Learning, Deep Learning, or Generative AI is critical from use case and enterprise perspective.

[3] Vistara leverages generative AI for business excellence by enhancing operations through NLP interfaces, OpenAI, and seamless user experience.

[4] Vis-B, Vistara’s data-bot handles ad-hoc data requests, advanced analysis, revenue leakage detection, and disruption management in the business operations

[5] V-GyanAi bot of Vistara is used by engineers for traversing hundreds of pages of aircraft maintenance manuals, for better references for their engineering jobs, in most efficient and error free manner.