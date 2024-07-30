In this video:

Krishnakumar Gangaatharan, Country Head – Solution Architecture, OutSystems India

Topic: Mission-Critical Software Delivered – Harness the Power of GenAI & Low Code

Key Highlights:

[1] IT teams need to accelerate the development and launch of essential applications to gain a competitive edge. Many organizations are turning to GenAI to achieve this speed.

[2] While GenAI can help in rapid application development, it introduces risks related to governance, security, and trust, which organizations must manage carefully.

[3] Enterprises are increasingly adopting low-code platforms with built-in secure GenAI capabilities to create unique software solutions, reducing the risks associated with traditional GenAI.

[4] Real-world examples show that IT leaders who use low-code platforms can build critical software four times faster and at a quarter of the cost compared to traditional methods.

[5] An agile approach to low-code adoption can lead to quick wins and demonstrate a rapid ROI, facilitating faster acceptance and integration within the organization.