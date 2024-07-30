Ashutosh Sharma, Vice President & Research Director, Forrester
Technology Senate 2024 | Day 1 | 19th July 2024 | Lucknow
In this video:
Ashutosh Sharma, Vice President & Research Director, Forrester
Topic: Enable Your High-Performance IT Strategy With AI
Key Highlights:
[1] Firms must pursue a high performance IT strategy to pursue continuous improvements of business results through Technology.
[2] Follow the three HPIT Principles -Alignment, Trust and Adaptability.
[3] The four performance objectives business that HPIT must address are Enabling, Amplifying, Co-creating and Transforming.
[4] Harness AI for driving competitive differentiation, not just to drive productivity and efficiency improvements.
[5] HPIT helps IT and it’s partners understand how their IT capabilities drive business outcomes.