In this video:

Ashutosh Sharma, Vice President & Research Director, Forrester

Topic: Enable Your High-Performance IT Strategy With AI

Key Highlights:

[1] Firms must pursue a high performance IT strategy to pursue continuous improvements of business results through Technology.

[2] Follow the three HPIT Principles -Alignment, Trust and Adaptability.

[3] The four performance objectives business that HPIT must address are Enabling, Amplifying, Co-creating and Transforming.

[4] Harness AI for driving competitive differentiation, not just to drive productivity and efficiency improvements.

[5] HPIT helps IT and it’s partners understand how their IT capabilities drive business outcomes.