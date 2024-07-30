Vipul Nayak, Sales Leader, Zscaler India
Technology Senate 2024 | Day 1 | 19th July 2024 | Lucknow
In this video:
Vipul Nayak, Sales Leader, Zscaler India
Topic: Securing, Simplifying and Transforming your Business with Zero Trust and AI
Key Highlights:
[1] Digital transformation requires a zero trust architecture that is agile, simple, and secure.
[2] Our zero trust segmentation strategy focuses on four areas: user segmentation, workload segmentation, branch/campus segmentation, and device segmentation. This approach minimizes the risk of business disruption due to ransomware propagation.
[3] All users can connect through client integration using zero trust principles.
[4] We are creating an ecosystem that ensures protection from the user level to the architecture level, providing comprehensive security across the entire infrastructure.
[5] We provide complete visibility into user experience and security risk scores to CIOs.