Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Vipul Nayak, Sales Leader, Zscaler India

Vipul Nayak, Sales Leader, Zscaler India

Technology Senate 2024 | Day 1 | 19th July 2024 | Lucknow

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

In this video:
Vipul Nayak, Sales Leader, Zscaler India

Topic: Securing, Simplifying and Transforming your Business with Zero Trust and AI

Key Highlights:
[1] Digital transformation requires a zero trust architecture that is agile, simple, and secure.

[2] Our zero trust segmentation strategy focuses on four areas: user segmentation, workload segmentation, branch/campus segmentation, and device segmentation. This approach minimizes the risk of business disruption due to ransomware propagation.

[3] All users can connect through client integration using zero trust principles.

[4] We are creating an ecosystem that ensures protection from the user level to the architecture level, providing comprehensive security across the entire infrastructure.

[5] We provide complete visibility into user experience and security risk scores to CIOs.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image