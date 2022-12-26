Ravi Shankar, VP – Client Success, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd & Bhavik Ambani, Sr VP, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd | Technology Senate

In this video:

Ravi Shankar, VP – Client Success, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd & Bhavik Ambani, Sr VP, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd

Topic: Employee Service Transformation for The Future of Work with ‘Workelevate’

Key Highlights:

Bhavik Ambani, Sr VP, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd:

1) Progressive serves the Digital workplace 24/7 by enabling business users to work from anywhere, anytime and on any device

2) We cut across all the industries in India

3) ‘Workelevate’ an end user automation platform having various features and advantages, can be easily integrated with your infrastructure

Ravi Shankar, VP – Client Success, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd:

1) Ensuring employees experience very important in today’s times, when we are working from anywhere, anytime and in any device

2) Workplace services have evolved from hardware centric to software centric to experience centric