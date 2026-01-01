Speaker in this video:

Keynote Address by Tushar Zade, CIO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceuticals

Topic: Designing the Digital Blueprint – Innovation, Agility & Impact at Scale

Key Highlights:

[1] UPI demonstrates that large-scale digital transformation succeeds through patience, ecosystem readiness, and gradual adoption, not overnight change.

[2] Change adoption requires time, leadership conviction, and continuous communication to build trust and acceptance across stakeholders.

[3] Digital success begins with the right use case, strong problem analysis, rapid prototyping, and measurable outcomes, with technology as an enabler.

[4] People matter as much as technology, and attention to human aspects like mental well-being can have life-changing impact.

[5] Innovation is defined by real-world impact, not by the cost or sophistication of the technology.