Tushar Zade, CIO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceuticals

Technology Senate South | Day 2 | 13th December 2025 | Hyderabad

Speaker in this video:
Keynote Address by Tushar Zade, CIO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceuticals

Topic: Designing the Digital Blueprint – Innovation, Agility & Impact at Scale

Key Highlights:
[1] UPI demonstrates that large-scale digital transformation succeeds through patience, ecosystem readiness, and gradual adoption, not overnight change.

[2] Change adoption requires time, leadership conviction, and continuous communication to build trust and acceptance across stakeholders.

[3] Digital success begins with the right use case, strong problem analysis, rapid prototyping, and measurable outcomes, with technology as an enabler.

[4] People matter as much as technology, and attention to human aspects like mental well-being can have life-changing impact.

[5] Innovation is defined by real-world impact, not by the cost or sophistication of the technology.

