Tushar Zade, CIO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceuticals
Technology Senate South | Day 2 | 13th December 2025 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Keynote Address by Tushar Zade, CIO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceuticals
Topic: Designing the Digital Blueprint – Innovation, Agility & Impact at Scale
Key Highlights:
[1] UPI demonstrates that large-scale digital transformation succeeds through patience, ecosystem readiness, and gradual adoption, not overnight change.
[2] Change adoption requires time, leadership conviction, and continuous communication to build trust and acceptance across stakeholders.
[3] Digital success begins with the right use case, strong problem analysis, rapid prototyping, and measurable outcomes, with technology as an enabler.
[4] People matter as much as technology, and attention to human aspects like mental well-being can have life-changing impact.
[5] Innovation is defined by real-world impact, not by the cost or sophistication of the technology.