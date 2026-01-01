Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Sandeep Rao, Sales Engineering, CrowdStrike

Sandeep Rao, Sales Engineering, CrowdStrike

Technology Senate South | Day 2 | 13th December 2025 | Hyderabad

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Speaker in this video:
Sandeep Rao, Sales Engineering, CrowdStrike

Topic: Modern security, powered by Agentic AI

Key Highlights:
[1] Attackers are already using AI for faster breaches, while defenders must use AI to detect, investigate, and respond in seconds.

[2] Traditional siloed SOC models fail; modern security needs a unified, AI-powered, continuously evolving SOC.

[3] CrowdStrike’s single-sensor, unified platform integrates endpoint, identity, cloud, data, and third-party sources for end-to-end visibility.

[4] Strong AI needs strong data, and CrowdStrike processes trillions of events daily to deliver faster detection, response, and lower SOC costs.

[5] AI + massive high-quality data on a single unified platform enables CrowdStrike to stop attacks in real time, faster, smarter, and at scale.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.