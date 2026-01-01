Speaker in this video:

Sandeep Rao, Sales Engineering, CrowdStrike

Topic: Modern security, powered by Agentic AI

Key Highlights:

[1] Attackers are already using AI for faster breaches, while defenders must use AI to detect, investigate, and respond in seconds.

[2] Traditional siloed SOC models fail; modern security needs a unified, AI-powered, continuously evolving SOC.

[3] CrowdStrike’s single-sensor, unified platform integrates endpoint, identity, cloud, data, and third-party sources for end-to-end visibility.

[4] Strong AI needs strong data, and CrowdStrike processes trillions of events daily to deliver faster detection, response, and lower SOC costs.

[5] AI + massive high-quality data on a single unified platform enables CrowdStrike to stop attacks in real time, faster, smarter, and at scale.