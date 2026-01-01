Priyanka Ekbote, Deputy Manager: Business Development and Technical Sales, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited & Aneesh Kumar Kumaresan, Director, Customer Experience, Crestron
Technology Senate South | Day 2 | 13th December 2025 | Hyderabad
Speakers:
Topic:
Key Highlights:
[1] Crestron and Godrej combine global expertise with strong local execution to deliver scalable AV solutions.
[2] Alignment with UN SDGs and SAVE initiatives helps tackle e-waste and energy challenges.
[3] USB-C, smart automation, and occupancy-based controls reduce power usage and simplify systems.
[4] Modular design and reuse-focused approaches support a circular economy and lower carbon footprint.
[5] Sustainable AV is now a strategic business requirement, not just a compliance goal.