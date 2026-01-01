Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Priyanka Ekbote, Deputy Manager: Business Development and Technical Sales, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited & Aneesh Kumar Kumaresan, Director, Customer Experience, Crestron

Priyanka Ekbote, Deputy Manager: Business Development and Technical Sales, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited & Aneesh Kumar Kumaresan, Director, Customer Experience, Crestron

Technology Senate South | Day 2 | 13th December 2025 | Hyderabad

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Speakers in this video:
Priyanka Ekbote, Deputy Manager: Business Development and Technical Sales, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited & Aneesh Kumar Kumaresan, Director, Customer Experience, Crestron

Topic:

Key Highlights:
[1] Crestron and Godrej combine global expertise with strong local execution to deliver scalable AV solutions.

[2] Alignment with UN SDGs and SAVE initiatives helps tackle e-waste and energy challenges.

[3] USB-C, smart automation, and occupancy-based controls reduce power usage and simplify systems.

[4] Modular design and reuse-focused approaches support a circular economy and lower carbon footprint.

[5] Sustainable AV is now a strategic business requirement, not just a compliance goal.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.