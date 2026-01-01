Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Srikrishna Narsimhan, Group CIO, Pricol Ltd.

Srikrishna Narsimhan, Group CIO, Pricol Ltd.

Technology Senate South | Day 2 | 13th December 2025 | Hyderabad

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Speaker in this video:
Srikrishna Narsimhan, Group CIO, Pricol Ltd.

Topic: The CIO Playbook for Navigating Uncertainty – Agility, Resilience, And Risk Mitigation in Tech Leadership

Key Highlights:
[1] Technology teams have shifted from support functions to core business drivers amid constant change and uncertainty.

[2] Rising cyber risks and social engineering make security, resilience, and recovery everyday priorities.

[3] Rapid adoption of AI and new tools often creates a gap between hype and real usage.

[4] Simplicity, scalable design, governance, and focused training are essential for real impact.

[5] Transformation succeeds through disciplined execution and measurable business value, not speed or hype alone.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.