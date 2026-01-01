Srikrishna Narsimhan, Group CIO, Pricol Ltd.
Technology Senate South | Day 2 | 13th December 2025 | Hyderabad
Topic: The CIO Playbook for Navigating Uncertainty – Agility, Resilience, And Risk Mitigation in Tech Leadership
Key Highlights:
[1] Technology teams have shifted from support functions to core business drivers amid constant change and uncertainty.
[2] Rising cyber risks and social engineering make security, resilience, and recovery everyday priorities.
[3] Rapid adoption of AI and new tools often creates a gap between hype and real usage.
[4] Simplicity, scalable design, governance, and focused training are essential for real impact.
[5] Transformation succeeds through disciplined execution and measurable business value, not speed or hype alone.