Speaker in this video:

Srikrishna Narsimhan, Group CIO, Pricol Ltd.

Topic: The CIO Playbook for Navigating Uncertainty – Agility, Resilience, And Risk Mitigation in Tech Leadership

Key Highlights:

[1] Technology teams have shifted from support functions to core business drivers amid constant change and uncertainty.

[2] Rising cyber risks and social engineering make security, resilience, and recovery everyday priorities.

[3] Rapid adoption of AI and new tools often creates a gap between hype and real usage.

[4] Simplicity, scalable design, governance, and focused training are essential for real impact.

[5] Transformation succeeds through disciplined execution and measurable business value, not speed or hype alone.