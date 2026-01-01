Maneesha Kosaraju, Regional Solutions Manager, Freshworks
Technology Senate South | Day 2 | 13th December 2025 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Topic: Freshworks’ People-first AI: The key to unified, future-ready IT
Key Highlights:
[1] Enterprise complexity from layered processes and legacy systems leads to slow resolutions and constant firefighting.
[2] AI cannot fix broken systems; simplification and clear ownership must come before automation.
[3] Freshworks’ unified service management uses AI to improve self-service, faster resolution, and visibility for employees and agents.
[4] AI embedded into everyday tools enables 24×7 support, better adoption, governance, and measurable outcomes.
[5] AI delivers value only when built on simplified processes, clean data, and clear ownership.