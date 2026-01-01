Express Computer

Panel Discussion: The AI-First Enterprise – Evolving Roles of the CXOs in Driving Scalable, Responsible Innovation

Technology Senate South | Day 2 | 13th December 2025 | Hyderabad

Panelists in this video:
+ Hariharan Veeramuthu, Global CIO, VA Tech Wabag
+ Ajitt Kolhe, Global Head-IT and Digital, Carborundum Universal Limited (Murugappa Group)
+ Jojy Payyanickal, CIO, Geojit Financial Services
+ Nagharajan K P K, Head of Digital Twin, TAFE
+ Nagendran Ponnan, Head of Technology, Infrastructure & Data Center Operations, Ramco Cements
+ Linson Paul, Chief Technology Officer, Muthoot Microfin Ltd
+ Anil Menon, CIO, LuLu Group
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Hariharan Veeramuthu, Global CIO, VA Tech Wabag:

+ AI is used across production, quality, and supply chain to boost operational efficiency, with humans in the loop for accuracy and quick issue resolution.

[2] Ajitt Kolhe, Global Head-IT and Digital, Carborundum Universal Limited (Murugappa Group):
+ AI is applied in quality control to detect cracks in heat-resistant materials, using advanced optics for visual inspection, ensuring product reliability and solving critical business challenges.

[3] Jojy Payyanickal, CIO, Geojit Financial Services:
+ AI is used in backend operations for software development, security incident management, legal simulations, and research to improve efficiency and insights.

[4] Nagharajan K P K, Head of Digital Twin, TAFE:
+ Using AI and digital twin technology, we track real-time tractor performance to optimize design, reliability, and farmer experience across India.

[5] Nagendran Ponnan, Head of Technology, Infrastructure & Data Center Operations, Ramco Cements:
+ AI predictions in cement manufacturing are used cautiously for preventive maintenance, ensuring operator accountability and safety while leveraging historical reliability data.

[6] Linson Paul, Chief Technology Officer, Muthoot Microfin Ltd:
+ AI supports credit decisions by leveraging clean customer data, model training, and analytics, while retaining essential human oversight.

[7] Anil Menon, CIO, LuLu Group:
+ AI enables dynamic retail forecasting and testing, allowing real-time experimentation without impacting margins or store operations.

