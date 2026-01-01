Express Computer

Technology Senate South | Day 2 | 13th December 2025 | Hyderabad

Himansu Patel, Chief Revenue Officer – India, Magic Software Enterprises

Topic: Integration – The Key Invincible Ingredient of the Digital Jungle!

Key Highlights:
[1] Full digital transformation is simply not possible without integration; it is the invisible ingredient that holds the entire digital ecosystem together.

[2] In today’s digital jungle, businesses must respond at the speed of ‘I want it now’, and only strong integration enables that level of agility.

[3] The real challenge is not adopting cloud, AI or mobile technologies, but seamlessly connecting legacy systems with modern digital platforms.

[4] Point-to-point integrations create people dependency and risk, while an enterprise-grade integration platform brings resilience and scalability.

[5] Integration is no longer a technical afterthought; it is a strategic capability that determines whether organisations stay relevant or become obsolete.

