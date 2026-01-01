Panel Discussion: The Role of CIOs & CTOs in 2025 & Beyond – Balancing Innovation, Governance & ROI

Panellists in this video:

+ Dr. Girish Kulkarni, CIO, NIMHANS

+ Manjunath Prasad, Vice President – ITS, TVS Mobility

+ Gangadhar Reddy Yasam, Head IT, Ford Motor Company Private Limited

+ Venkata Sudhakar Nagandla, SVP & Global Head – IT Infrastructure & Cloud for Allcargo Group, ECU Worldwide

+ Sivasubramanian M, Vice President & CDIO, JK Fenner (India) Ltd

+ Ashok Goenka, Head IT Infra & Cyber Security Officer, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company

+ Sanjay Khiyani, CIO, Allcargo Logistics

+ Romanus Prabhu Raymond, Director of Technology, ManageEngine

+ Apoorva Goyal, Manager, Systems Engineering, Versa Networks

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Dr. Girish Kulkarni, CIO, NIMHANS:

+ Balance AI innovation with governance by embedding ethics, compliance, and patient-centric impact into every deployment.

[2] Manjunath Prasad, Vice President – ITS, TVS Mobility:

+ Security investments prioritize risk reduction, regulatory penalties, and reputation protection, beyond traditional ROI, driven by cyber insurance demands.

[3] Gangadhar Reddy Yasam, Head IT, Ford Motor Company Private Limited:

+ Practice governance agility: enable dual-speed innovation by embedding security, safety, and compliance across product lifecycles.

[4] Venkata Sudhakar Nagandla, SVP & Global Head – IT Infrastructure & Cloud for Allcargo Group, ECU Worldwide:

+ Embed governance and data privacy by design to scale AI globally while balancing speed, risk, and ROI.

[5] Ashok Goenka, Head IT Infra & Cyber Security Officer, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company:

+ Measure digital initiatives through clear metrics linking productivity, cost savings, traceability, and sustainability to tangible ROI.

[6] Sivasubramanian M, Vice President & CDIO, JK Fenner (India) Ltd:

+ CIOs must drive innovation with governance, ensuring compliant technology investments deliver measurable business value and ROI.

[7] Sanjay Khiyani, CIO, Allcargo Logistics:

+ Adopt an integrated governance framework with unified processes, dashboards, and stakeholders embedded throughout digital transformation.

[8] Romanus Prabhu Raymond, Director of Technology, ManageEngine:

+ Integrate risk early, align stakeholders, and adopt unified governance to enable confident, incremental digital transformation decisions.

[9] Apoorva Goyal, Manager, Systems Engineering, Versa Networks:

+ Build security by design and consolidate point solutions into unified platforms for visibility, control, and faster decisions.