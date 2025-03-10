D. S. Chauhan, Principal Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies & Commissioner of Civil Supplies, Government of Telangana
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 1 | 21st February 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Key Address: D.S. Chauhan, Principal Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies & Commissioner of Civil Supplies, Government of Telangana
Topic: Leveraging Digital Transformation for Efficient Public Distribution and Consumer Welfare
Key Highlights:
[1] Telangana uses augmented intelligence to analyze video footage frame by frame, tracking movements and accurately pinpointing events.
[2] The state uses technology for efficient ration distribution, reducing food wastage and ensuring timely supply delivery.
[3] Telangana optimizes routes and uses real-time tracking to reduce transport costs and improve logistics in food distribution.
[4] GPS systems track vehicles to prevent diversions, improving transparency and accountability in distribution.