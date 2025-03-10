Express Computer

Bhavesh Mishra, Deputy Secretary, Department of IT, Electronics and Communications, Telangana

Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 1 | 21st February 2025 | Hyderabad

By Express Computer
In this video:
Host State Key Address: Bhavesh Mishra, Deputy Secretary, Department of IT, Electronics and Communications, Telangana

Topic: Telangana’s Digital Vision: Innovating Governance

Key Highlights:
[1] Citizen 360 Technology helps eliminate fraud, ensuring benefits reach only the intended recipients.

[2] Citizen 360 technology identifies and removes “ghost beneficiaries,” potentially saving over 1,000 crore rupees in the past 4-5 years.

[3] A 10% increase in broadband coverage can boost GDP, but rural India still faces challenges. Solutions like desktop computers with T5 networks can bridge this gap.

[4] Telangana established India’s first cybersecurity center in Hyderabad, working with police departments to enhance national security.

[5] The government is focusing on AI and machine learning, particularly in the health sector, with plans for national AI models for various languages, including Telugu, Odia, and Tamil.

