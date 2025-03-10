Tanzin Chhopel, Senior Sales Engineer, Zscaler
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 1 | 21st February 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: Making Your Zero Trust Strategy A Reality!
Key Highlights:
[1] Zero trust enforces security based on user identity and access context, not relying on traditional network perimeter like IP addresses or VPNs.
[2] Unlike traditional models, zero trust doesn’t trust any user or device, even inside the network.
[3] Strict segmentation isolates applications and data, limiting lateral movement even if a device or user is compromised.
[4] Traffic is inspected at every access point, with connections being verified to reduce attack surfaces.
[5] By shifting from traditional firewalls to a user/device context-based model, zero trust enhances security and reduces management complexity for IT teams.