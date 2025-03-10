In this video:

Tanzin Chhopel, Senior Sales Engineer, Zscaler

Topic: Making Your Zero Trust Strategy A Reality!

Key Highlights:

[1] Zero trust enforces security based on user identity and access context, not relying on traditional network perimeter like IP addresses or VPNs.

[2] ⁠Unlike traditional models, zero trust doesn’t trust any user or device, even inside the network.

[3] ⁠Strict segmentation isolates applications and data, limiting lateral movement even if a device or user is compromised.

[4] ⁠Traffic is inspected at every access point, with connections being verified to reduce attack surfaces.

[5] ⁠By shifting from traditional firewalls to a user/device context-based model, zero trust enhances security and reduces management complexity for IT teams.