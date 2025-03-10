In this video:

Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO, NIXI

Topic: Building a Resilient and Inclusive Digital Infrastructure for India

Key Highlights:

[1] India’s digital infrastructure is expanding with significant investments in 5G, cloud computing, and fintech.

[2] Programs like Digital India, BharatNet, and NDCP 2018 are strengthening connectivity and accessibility, ensuring that technology reaches every part of the country, including rural areas.

[3] Strong cooperation between the government, private sector, and global stakeholders is crucial for building a resilient digital ecosystem, fostering innovation, and ensuring widespread adoption of digital solutions.

[4] The rapid adoption of UPI and fintech innovations has revolutionized transactions, promoting financial inclusion and boosting the digital

[5] Developing digital platforms in multiple Indian languages ensures inclusivity, allowing people from diverse linguistic backgrounds to participate in the digital revolution.