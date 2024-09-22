Panel Discussion: Digital India: Challenges and Opportunities in Implementing E-Governance Initiatives with a Focus on Artificial Intelligence

Panelists in this video:

+ Dheeraj Rastogi, Principal Commissioner, Goods and Services Tax Network

+ Nitin Mishra, CTO, ONDC

+ Shailesh Kumar Srivastava, Senior Director, IT, National Informatics Centre

+ Nitin Gupta, Director – Public Sector Sales, Fortinet

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Dheeraj Rastogi, Principal Commissioner, Goods and Services Tax Network GSTN:

+ At GSTN, we employ a different approach by integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into our systems. These technologies enable us to detect and address fraudulent activities, particularly in exceptional cases involving taxpayers.

[2] Nitin Mishra, CTO, ONDC:

+ Technology should be both affordable and scalable. Previously, e-commerce was dominated by large companies like Amazon, but this perspective is shifting. Companies are now seeking more cost-effective and accessible technologies. Looking ahead, emerging technologies must be affordable to reach even the smallest market segments

[3] Shailesh Kumar Srivastava, Sr. Director IT, NIC:

+ In 2019 Kumbh, we installed 1200 – 1300 AI-enabled cameras to enhance surveillance at the gathering. These cameras captured any incident and shared a report to the Command and Control Center improving the overall security, crowd management, and real-time incident response from the teams as and when needed

[4] Nitin Gupta, Director- Public Sector Sales, Fortinet:

+ Technology enhancement is vital for advancing cybersecurity. At Fortinet, we address the skill gap in the cybersecurity field by providing contextual guidance and support. Our solutions are designed to help bridge this gap by improving how humans interact with technology, making the integration of human expertise and technological tools more effective.