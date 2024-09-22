Jiten Pareek, Senior Solutions Architect, Infoblox
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 2 | 24th August 2024 | Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow
In this video:
Jiten Pareek, Senior Solutions Architect, Infoblox
Topic: Fortify Your Network: Build A Comprehensive Security Strategy With Integrated DDI And DNS Security
Key Highlights:
[1] If DNS is compromised, users will be unable to access services, highlighting its critical role in network functionality
[2] Attacks often exploit DNS for malware communication. Approximately 70% of organizations do not monitor DNS, leading to potential data breaches.
[3] Infoblox excels in providing DNS, DHCP, IPAM, and DNS security solutions, integrating both networking and security functions.
[4] DNS plays a pivotal role in threat protection, enabling faster detection and reducing remediation time for attacks.
[5] DNS enhances your existing security setup by integrating with your current vendors and technologies to block threats and provide comprehensive security.