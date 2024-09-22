In this video:

Jiten Pareek, Senior Solutions Architect, Infoblox

Topic: Fortify Your Network: Build A Comprehensive Security Strategy With Integrated DDI And DNS Security

Key Highlights:

[1] If DNS is compromised, users will be unable to access services, highlighting its critical role in network functionality

[2] Attacks often exploit DNS for malware communication. Approximately 70% of organizations do not monitor DNS, leading to potential data breaches.

[3] Infoblox excels in providing DNS, DHCP, IPAM, and DNS security solutions, integrating both networking and security functions.

[4] DNS plays a pivotal role in threat protection, enabling faster detection and reducing remediation time for attacks.

[5] DNS enhances your existing security setup by integrating with your current vendors and technologies to block threats and provide comprehensive security.