Key Address: G S Naveen Kumar, Secretary, Revenue, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Key Address by G S Naveen Kumar, Secretary, Revenue, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Topic: Synergies in Governance: Integrating Digital Solutions for Effective Revenue Management and Disaster Management in Uttar Pradesh

Key Highlights:

[1] We have established a data lake to consolidate all unstructured data, which will be stored for future use.

[2] Data-driven climate action is essential; this approach allows us to inform the public about any incidents effectively.

[3] Our future plans involve structuring a data-driven cycle where climate data plays a crucial role in management.

[4] Uttar Pradesh is the first state to achieve predictive data capabilities at the Gram Panchayat level.

[5] The implementation of early warning systems has enabled us to alert districts 12-14 hours in advance of potential flood situations, allowing for timely evacuations.

[6] We need to invest in developing domestic products and services and support startups to create our own solutions.