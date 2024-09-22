Key Address: G S Naveen Kumar, Secretary, Revenue, Government of Uttar Pradesh
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 2 | 24th August 2024 | Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow
In this video:
Key Address by G S Naveen Kumar, Secretary, Revenue, Government of Uttar Pradesh
Topic: Synergies in Governance: Integrating Digital Solutions for Effective Revenue Management and Disaster Management in Uttar Pradesh
Key Highlights:
[1] We have established a data lake to consolidate all unstructured data, which will be stored for future use.
[2] Data-driven climate action is essential; this approach allows us to inform the public about any incidents effectively.
[3] Our future plans involve structuring a data-driven cycle where climate data plays a crucial role in management.
[4] Uttar Pradesh is the first state to achieve predictive data capabilities at the Gram Panchayat level.
[5] The implementation of early warning systems has enabled us to alert districts 12-14 hours in advance of potential flood situations, allowing for timely evacuations.
[6] We need to invest in developing domestic products and services and support startups to create our own solutions.