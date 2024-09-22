Panel Discussion: Leveraging Information Technology to Streamline Government Services: Perspective and Best Practices

Panelists in this video:

+ Dr Mannan Akhtar, Special Secretary, Geology and Mining Department, Uttar Pradesh

+ Saurabh Tiwari, Joint Secretary, DBT, Govt. of India

+ Basavaraj KS, Additional Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (eGovernance), Karnataka

+ Aashish Jain, Principle Business Solution Manager, SAS

+ GS Naveen, Secretary, Finance, Government of Uttar Pradesh

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Basavaraj KS, Addl. Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (eGovernance), Karnataka:

+ Our department has introduced e-Sugam, a system designed to streamline the process of uploading transportation details for goods before their movement. With e-Sugam in place, if a transporter has an e-way bill, the personnel at the check post will not need to recheck the details manually. Instead, they will simply apply a stamp, thereby saving both time and resources

[2] G S Naveen, Secretary, Revenue, Government of Uttar Pradesh:

+ We have implemented a Beneficiary Management System to monitor whether beneficiaries are receiving the appropriate benefits. This system was crucial during the recent floods, where 3000 crore DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) was disbursed. It is vital to ensure a healthy business environment, both within and outside the government, to facilitate optimal performance and resource management

[3] Aashish Jain, Principle Business Solution Manager, SAS:

+ Training our models is crucial for reducing manual effort and enhancing efficiency. By leveraging generative AI (GenAI) within our models, we can improve their productivity and effectiveness based on historical data patterns. This advancement ensures that our solutions are more scalable and accessible to a broader audience

[4] Saurabh Tiwari, Joint Secretary, DBT, Government of India:

+ Most DBT schemes require certain documentation to avail. We are forward to building a model wherein, just through a citizen’s Aadhaar, all the information will be taken automatically. This will be leveraged to fetch all the documents required to avail any government schemes

[5] Dr. Manan Akhtar, Special Secretary, Geology and Mining, Uttar Pradesh:

+ We have a Dastak Abhiyan, wherein Asha workers go door to door to fetch latest health updates from the community. The workers use eKavach platform and record the data. Now we are linking the health data with Ayushman Bharat Health Account of the Govt of India to develop unique health