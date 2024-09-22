Fireside Chat: Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Advisor & CTO, Passport Seva Programme, Ministry of External Affairs, India

In this video:

Fireside Chat with Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Advisor & CTO, Passport Seva Programme, Ministry of External Affairs, India

Topic: Technology Trends in Transforming Public Services at the Grassroots Level

Key Highlights:

[1] Governance is not just about schemes and policies but also how we get the developments in silos together and make them work in tandem

[2] Passport enables a citizen and the economy, it is more than mere a travel document

[3] With PassportSeva 2.0, we have tried to improve the citizen experience by cutting down the hassle in the process by leveraging Aadhaar data for necessary documents, verifications, and more

[4] Also in PassportSeva 2.0, we have enabled the face recognition and biometric to ensure there are no imposters or fraudulent activities

[5] I foresee a time when we can enable people at the grassroots level and make them a part of the mainstream development