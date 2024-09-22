Panel Discussion: Embracing the Digital Horizon: Best Practices for Government Sector Transformation and Innovation

Express Computer

Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 2 | 24th August 2024 | Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow

By Express Computer
Panelists in this video:
+ Adeela Abdulla, Director of Agriculture, Kerala
+ P Prakash, Inspector General of Police, Crimes, Kerala Police
+ Kumar Vineet, MD, Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association, Uttar Pradesh
+ Aman Mittal, Joint CEO, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation, Maharahstra
+ Dr. Abhishek Roy, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Personnel & Administrative and e-Governance, West Bengal
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Adeela Abdulla, Director of Agriculture, Kerala:
+ In Kerala, we have launched several technological innovations to enhance agricultural practices. One prominent initiative is Kerala Agriculture project. This provides weather-based predictions, advises on optimal crop choices, and uses AI for pest control. It also facilitates connections between the government and farmers, as well as between farmers and markets.

[2] Dr. Abhishek Roy, CTO, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms and e-Governance, West Bengal:
+ In West Bengal, we have implemented Bangla Sahayeta Kendra (BSK), a service center designed to assist citizens with accessing services from various government departments. To date, BSK has helped over 10,000 individuals. The center also offers discounts on certain services, making it a valuable resource for the public.

[3] Kumar Vineet, MD, Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association:
+ In 2020, Uttar Pradesh adopted digital filing. Further to students in Uttar Pradesh, beyond 12th grade, a laptop or a tablet were provided. This move has also helped in boosting basic digital literacy among the youth.

[4] P Prakash, Inspector General of Police, Crimes, Kerala Police:
+ Rise of digitalization, and with the rise of social media, the cyber threats have increased. Kerala Cyberdome, a ppp model project, is a Center of Excellence for Kerala Police to meet the long term security challenges in the digital arena.

[5] Aman Mittal, Joint CEO, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation, Maharashtra:
+ We are trying to integrate all the government services in one application. This will not only make processes easy for the citizens but will also improve the citizen experience.

