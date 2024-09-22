In this video:

Ashwin Mittal, Regional Sales Manager- India & SAARC, OPSWAT

Topic: Data Sanitization in the Journey of Digitization

Key Highlights:

[1] Our motto is to ensure the security of your digitized data by thoroughly sanitizing every file before delivery

[2] At OPSWAT, we deploy six advanced technologies with 30+ AV engines to perform multi-scanning on all files sent to us, ensuring comprehensive security before sanitization and delivery

[3] We provide comprehensive email security and deep control over file uploads

[4] OPSWAT solutions enable safe and compliant usage of removable media, transient devices and enforce unidirectional data transfers

[5] OPSWAT serves as a secure channel protecting both inbound (ingress) and outbound (egress) delivery routes. Files uploaded over the internet, delivered across network segments, or transported via removable media, are scanned to ensure its safety, and inspected to prevent the loss of sensitive information

[6] OPSWAT’s advanced email security solution prevents phishing, zero-day malware and unknown file-based exploits from bypassing your organization’s email defenses