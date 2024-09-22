Vikram Rathore, GM & Regional Business Head (North), Airtel Business
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 2 | 24th August 2024 | Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow
In this video:
Vikram Rathore, GM & Regional Business Head (North), Airtel Business
Key Highlights:
[1] We power 58% of IoT devices in India and 65% of our network is virtualised
[2] We have 13 hyperscalers and 120 edge data centers
[3] Citizen centric services that Airtel is providing with the Govt of UP includes CM helpline, food & supplies, SWAN, Co-operative bank
[4] Airtel IoT has powered an automated system for the 112 helpline in the state of Uttar Pradesh
[5] With our upcoming Airtel OneWeb’s, we have 632 LEO satellites at 1200 km, with the help of ISRO. These satellites have an innovative design with more than 7 Gbps per satellite – revolutionary beam technology