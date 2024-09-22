In this video:

Vikram Rathore, GM & Regional Business Head (North), Airtel Business

Key Highlights:

[1] We power 58% of IoT devices in India and 65% of our network is virtualised

[2] We have 13 hyperscalers and 120 edge data centers

[3] Citizen centric services that Airtel is providing with the Govt of UP includes CM helpline, food & supplies, SWAN, Co-operative bank

[4] Airtel IoT has powered an automated system for the 112 helpline in the state of Uttar Pradesh

[5] With our upcoming Airtel OneWeb’s, we have 632 LEO satellites at 1200 km, with the help of ISRO. These satellites have an innovative design with more than 7 Gbps per satellite – revolutionary beam technology