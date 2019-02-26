Panel Discussion on Tech talk from leaders who have set the benchmarks for e-governance | TechSabha

Panel Discussion on Tech talk from leaders who have set the benchmarks for e-governance

Panelists:

Sandeep Bandhu, Commisioner, Income Tax, Nagpur

N. Bala Subramanyam, CEO, e-Pragati Authority, Government of Andhra Pradesh

Sarvesh Singhal, Special Secretary, IAS, CEO, JAP-IT & Director, Department of Information Technology and eGovernance

Dr Rakesh Varma, Special Secretary, IT & Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh

