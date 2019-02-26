Panel Discussion on Technology for transforming government and public sector | TechSabha
25th edition | Technology Sabha | Le Meridien, Kochi, February 14 - 15 - 16, 2019
Panel Discussion on Technology for transforming government and public sector
Panelists:
Pankaj Dikshit, Senior Vice President (IT), GSTN – Goods and Services Tax Network, Government of India
Golok Kumar Simli, Chief of Technology, Passport Seva, Ministry of External Affairs
Vikrant Sethi, Country Leader, Presales – India, HPE
Sourabh Gupta, SIO, NIC, Uttar Pradesh
