Rahul Kumar Purwar, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Jharkhand & Chennuri Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SM&IT, Hyderabad City, Telangana

Fireside Chat Topic: Strategic Governance Conversation: Smart State, Secure City: Technology at the Heart of Governance

Rahul Kumar Purwar, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Jharkhand:

Key Highlights:

[1] Jharkhand is building a strong industry–academia partnership model to make students industry-ready and reduce the skill gap.

[2] Technology parks and incubators are being set up to connect students directly with industries.

[3] Curriculum and syllabus will be designed in collaboration with industries for practical relevance.

[4] Centers of Excellence are being established in universities to promote research and innovation.

[5] Industry support and mentorship are being encouraged to strengthen technical know-how and market readiness.

Chennuri Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SM&IT, Hyderabad City, Telangana

Key Highlights:

[1] Telangana Police is integrating technology and on-premise data systems to improve crime detection, pattern analysis, and data security.

[2] Strong citizen engagement through active social media platforms like Hyderabad City Police.

[3] Dedicated digital-level officer appointed to manage social media and tech initiatives.

[4] Integration of departmental databases (women’s safety, narcotics, etc.) to break data silos.

[5] Development of on-premise applications to ensure full control and security of sensitive police data.