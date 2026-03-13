Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Sabha  »  Rahul Kumar Purwar, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Jharkhand & Chennuri Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SM&IT, Hyderabad City, Telangana

Technology Sabha 2026 | DAY 1 | 27th February 2026 | Hyderabad

Technology SabhaVideos
By Express Computer
0 4

Fireside Chat Topic: Strategic Governance Conversation: Smart State, Secure City: Technology at the Heart of Governance

Rahul Kumar Purwar, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Jharkhand:

Key Highlights:
[1] Jharkhand is building a strong industry–academia partnership model to make students industry-ready and reduce the skill gap.
[2] Technology parks and incubators are being set up to connect students directly with industries.
[3] Curriculum and syllabus will be designed in collaboration with industries for practical relevance.
[4] Centers of Excellence are being established in universities to promote research and innovation.
[5] Industry support and mentorship are being encouraged to strengthen technical know-how and market readiness.

Chennuri Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SM&IT, Hyderabad City, Telangana

Key Highlights:
[1] Telangana Police is integrating technology and on-premise data systems to improve crime detection, pattern analysis, and data security.
[2] Strong citizen engagement through active social media platforms like Hyderabad City Police.
[3] Dedicated digital-level officer appointed to manage social media and tech initiatives.
[4] Integration of departmental databases (women’s safety, narcotics, etc.) to break data silos.
[5] Development of on-premise applications to ensure full control and security of sensitive police data.

