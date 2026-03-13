Technology Sabha Excellence Awards 2026 | Day 1

Technology Sabha 2026 Awards Winners:

Category: Digital Excellence Award

+ Department of Information Technology (GAD), Government of Maharashtra

+ Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, Government of Goa

+ Information Technology, Electronics & Communication Department, Government of Telangana

+ Department of Good Governance and Information Technology (DGG&IT), Government of Punjab

Category: Digital Leadership Award

+ Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), Govt. of India

+ Vinay Thakur, Special Director General, Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), MeitY, Govt. of India

+ Anurag Yadav, Principal Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology Department, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh

+ GVL Satya Kumar, Managing Director, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Govt. of India

+ Ravikiran Tirumala, Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva), ITE & C Department, Govt. of Telangana

+ Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, Govt. of India

Award Category: Artificial Intelligence

• Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited

• Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India

• Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Govt. of India

• National Informatics Centre, Govt. of India

• Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)

• Government of Tamil Nadu

• CAG, Government of India

• Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue, West Bengal

• T-Fiber, Government of Telangana

• Greater Chennai Corporation

Award Category: Digital Transformation in Public Enterprises

• Government of Kerala

• Department of Higher and Technical Education, Govt. of Jharkhand

• Commercial Taxes Department, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Award Category: Enterprise Applications

• Motor Vehicles Department, Govt. of Kerala

• National Informatics Center, Odisha

• National Informatics Centre, Govt. of India

Award Category: Enterprise Mobility

• Government of Odisha

Award Category: IP Innovation

• Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)

Award Category: IT Implementation for Governance & Public Service Delivery

• State Crime Records Bureau, Madhya Pradesh Police

• National Informatics Centre, Govt. of India

• Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Govt. of Rajasthan

• Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt. of Rajasthan

• Kerala Police

• Housing Board, Govt. of Haryana

• Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Department, Govt. of Maharashtra

• Department of School Education, Govt. of Telangana

• Government of Andhra Pradesh

• Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Govt. of India

• Department of Panchayti Raj, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh

Award Category: e-Governance

• Central Board of Direct Taxes, Income Tax Department, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India

• Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency