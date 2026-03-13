Express Computer

Technology Sabha Excellence Awards 2026 | Day 1

Technology Sabha 2026 | DAY 1 | 27th February 2026 | Hyderabad

Technology Sabha 2026 Awards Winners:

Category: Digital Excellence Award
+ Department of Information Technology (GAD), Government of Maharashtra
+ Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, Government of Goa
+ Information Technology, Electronics & Communication Department, Government of Telangana
+ Department of Good Governance and Information Technology (DGG&IT), Government of Punjab

Category: Digital Leadership Award
+ Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), Govt. of India
+ Vinay Thakur, Special Director General, Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), MeitY, Govt. of India
+ Anurag Yadav, Principal Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology Department, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh
+ GVL Satya Kumar, Managing Director, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Govt. of India
+ Ravikiran Tirumala, Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva), ITE & C Department, Govt. of Telangana
+ Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, Govt. of India

Award Category: Artificial Intelligence
• Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited
• Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India
• Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Govt. of India
• National Informatics Centre, Govt. of India
• Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)
• Government of Tamil Nadu
• CAG, Government of India
• Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue, West Bengal
• T-Fiber, Government of Telangana
• Greater Chennai Corporation

Award Category: Digital Transformation in Public Enterprises
• Government of Kerala
• Department of Higher and Technical Education, Govt. of Jharkhand
• Commercial Taxes Department, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Award Category: Enterprise Applications
• Motor Vehicles Department, Govt. of Kerala
• National Informatics Center, Odisha
• National Informatics Centre, Govt. of India

Award Category: Enterprise Mobility
• Government of Odisha

Award Category: IP Innovation
• Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)

Award Category: IT Implementation for Governance & Public Service Delivery
• State Crime Records Bureau, Madhya Pradesh Police
• National Informatics Centre, Govt. of India
• Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Govt. of Rajasthan
• Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt. of Rajasthan
• Kerala Police
• Housing Board, Govt. of Haryana
• Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Department, Govt. of Maharashtra
• Department of School Education, Govt. of Telangana
• Government of Andhra Pradesh
• Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Govt. of India
• Department of Panchayti Raj, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh

Award Category: e-Governance
• Central Board of Direct Taxes, Income Tax Department, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India
• Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency

