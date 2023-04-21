Fireside Chat with Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcasting Network Ltd
The Digital Leadership Symposium | 10th March 2023 | 6:30 PM Onwards | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited and Akash Saxenaa, Head – Enterprise Business, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited highlight the evolution of the media industry into media-tech business and how smart devices are revolutionizing the entertainment sector.
Moderated by Sudipta Dev, Senior Associate Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group