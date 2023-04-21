Fireside Chat with Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network Technology and President NBDA
The Digital Leadership Symposium | 10th March 2023 | 6:30 PM Onwards | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
Avinash Pandey, CEO – ABP Network and President, News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) and Akash Saxenaa, Head – Enterprise Business, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, discuss about the new age digital initiatives in the broadcast industry and the key impact of state-of-the-art technologies in enabling premium experiences for the audience.
Moderated by Sudipta Dev, Senior Associate Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group