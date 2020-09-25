Express Computer


Is SASE just an Industry Analyst’s digression?

Thurs, 24th September 2020 | Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST - 60 Min

By Fortinet
Featured Speaker:

  • Alain Sanchez, EMEA CISO Senior Evangelist, Fortinet

Panelists:

  • Umesh Mehta GLOBAL-CIO Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
  • Dhananjay Khanna Vice President – Cyber Security SBI Cards
  • Jitendra Panchal VP (IT) Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL)
  • Dilipkumar Panjwani CISO, CDPO & IT Controller L&T Infotech Ltd (LTI)
  • Adam Haylock, Head of Global Cyber & Information Security, Fidelity International
  • Ashish Gaikwad, Managing Director, Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

