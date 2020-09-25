Is SASE just an Industry Analyst’s digression?
Thurs, 24th September 2020 | Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST - 60 Min
In this video:
Featured Speaker:
- Alain Sanchez, EMEA CISO Senior Evangelist, Fortinet
Panelists:
- Umesh Mehta GLOBAL-CIO Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
- Dhananjay Khanna Vice President – Cyber Security SBI Cards
- Jitendra Panchal VP (IT) Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL)
- Dilipkumar Panjwani CISO, CDPO & IT Controller L&T Infotech Ltd (LTI)
- Adam Haylock, Head of Global Cyber & Information Security, Fidelity International
- Ashish Gaikwad, Managing Director, Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]