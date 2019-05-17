The Future of Work is All About Life

Thursday, May 16, 2019 | 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM IST

Achieving a work-life balance used to be little more than a daydream for most workers. Between long commute times and extra hours at the office, it was a challenge just to have dinner with your significant other or get to your kid’s cricket game, much less find time for yourself.

But now, the lines between our personal and professional lives are blurring-and it’s a good thing! This convergence is a big deal because remote workers are living happier, more productive lives. Knowledge workers today are more empowered than ever before to define where, when and how they work. Companies large and small are using technology to facilitate a more fluid and location-agnostic way of working, hiring full-time remote employees and embracing flexible work-from home policies. It’s “always on, on demand” still encouraging people to unplug on their own terms.

We know that meetings can fill up your calendar and at points can feel like an unnecessary evil. But we want to tip the scales in the right direction. We’re here to make great meetings the majority for you!

In this Webinar we’ll dive into:

1) The workforce trends, cultural shifts and advances in technology that enable today’s workforce to achieve greatness in life and work like they never have before.

2) How to enhance & deliver meetings with a solution that is fast, easy & reliable so that you can work more effectively & efficiently.

