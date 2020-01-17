Weekly Tech News Roundup – January 2020 Week 3 | 17 Jan 2020

Presenting the Top 5 IT News From The Week

Hello there, did you know what’s cooking in the IT space this week? Here’s a download!

Wrap up and major takeaways from CES (Consumer Electronic Show) in Las Vegas last week.

Samsung Bot Chef Receives Praises Worldwide

https://www.expresscomputer.in/news/samsungs-bot-chef-at-the-ces-international-2020-receives-praises/45154/

https://www.expresscomputer.in/news/samsungs-bot-chef-at-the-ces-international-2020-receives-praises/45154/ Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Would Be Launched on January 23rd

https://www.expresscomputer.in/news/presenting-cess-major-gadgets-tech-products-you-can-take-home/45322/

https://www.expresscomputer.in/news/presenting-cess-major-gadgets-tech-products-you-can-take-home/45322/ Sony Launches Sony Vision S – an Electric concept Sedan

https://www.expresscomputer.in/news/the-new-sony-electric-car-at-2020-international-ces-shocked-the-world/45097/

Microsoft Chooses 54 Startups To Strengthen The Startup Ecosystem In India

https://www.expresscomputer.in/startup/microsoft-chooses-54-startups-to-strengthen-ecosystem-in-india/45333/

Paytm Becomes The Largest Issuer of FASTags in India

https://www.expresscomputer.in/news/paytm-becomes-largest-issuer-of-fastags-in-india/45341/

Tesla Cars Would Soon Be Talking To Pedestrians, Teases Elon Musk

https://www.expresscomputer.in/artificial-intelligence-ai/tesla-cars-will-soon-talk-to-pedestrians-teases-musk/45339/

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]