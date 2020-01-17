Express Computer
Weekly Tech News Roundup – January 2020 Week 3 | 17 Jan 2020

A Roundup of the weekly tech news and updates brought to you by Express Computer and CRN India

Presenting the Top 5 IT News From The Week

Hello there, did you know what’s cooking in the IT space this week? Here’s a download!

Wrap up and major takeaways from CES (Consumer Electronic Show) in Las Vegas last week.

Microsoft Chooses 54 Startups To Strengthen The Startup Ecosystem In India
https://www.expresscomputer.in/startup/microsoft-chooses-54-startups-to-strengthen-ecosystem-in-india/45333/

Paytm Becomes The Largest Issuer of FASTags in India
https://www.expresscomputer.in/news/paytm-becomes-largest-issuer-of-fastags-in-india/45341/

Tesla Cars Would Soon Be Talking To Pedestrians, Teases Elon Musk
https://www.expresscomputer.in/artificial-intelligence-ai/tesla-cars-will-soon-talk-to-pedestrians-teases-musk/45339/


