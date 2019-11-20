Key to digital transformation: API, Microservices based systems, talent sourcing and reassessments: Anup Purohit, CIO, Yes Bank
The systems acquired should be APIs and microservices ready; a combination of methods to source the best talent; organisations should constantly make reassessments on how can things be improved
