Key to digital transformation: API, Microservices based systems, talent sourcing and reassessments: Anup Purohit, CIO, Yes Bank

CXO Bytes: Where IT decision makers give quick advice, tips and tricks to their peers

The systems acquired should be APIs and microservices ready; a combination of methods to source the best talent; organisations should constantly make reassessments on how can things be improved


