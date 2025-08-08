Panel Discussion: Reinventing Business Models with Emerging Technologies: Real-World Use Cases of Innovation & Impact

Panellists in this video:

+ Tushar Zade, CIO, CDO & CISO, Aurigene Pharma (Moderator)

+ CG Balaji, Chief Information Officer, Apollo Pharmacies

+ Raghu Vokuda, Digital Head & Technology Evangelist, JSW Cement

+ Kunal Mehta, Chief Information Officer, Arvind Lifestyles

+ Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital

+ Prashant Parashar, SVP & Head of Technology, Delhivery

+ Abhoy Kumar Sarkar, Regional Vice President, Zscaler

Key Highlights:

[1] Prashant Parashar, SVP & Head of Technology, Delhivery:

+ We use GenAI to capture delivery instructions from calls and push them straight into the app for future drop-offs.

[2] Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital:

+ Simulating what’s happening across massive infrastructure investments is tough—AI brings much-needed visibility.

[3] CG Balaji, Chief Information Officer, Apollo Pharmacies:

+ We’ve implemented 90-minute medicine delivery, powered by AI-driven prescription reading and predictive store allocation.

[4] Raghu Vokuda, Digital Head & Technology Evangelist, JSW Cement:

+ Our AI model predicts fuel mix adjustments before inefficiencies hit, helping reduce costs and improve stability.

[5] Abhoy Kumar Sarkar, Regional Vice President, Zscaler:

+ AI helped a global pharma leader simplify operations, enhance data security, and get future-ready—all while eliminating seven legacy systems.

[6] Kunal Mehta, Chief Information Officer, Arvind Lifestyles:

+ AI is helping us personalize journeys, place the right products in the right stores, and unlock smarter decisions across both customer experience and employee productivity.

[7] Tushar Zade, CIO, CDO & CISO, Aurigene Pharma:

+ GenAI is here to stay—and to hallucinate. That’s why we follow a simple principle: trust, but verify.