Panel Discussion: Reinventing Business Models with Emerging Technologies: Real-World Use Cases of Innovation & Impact
Technology Senate 2025 | Day 1 | 11th July 2025 | Jaipur
Panellists in this video:
+ Tushar Zade, CIO, CDO & CISO, Aurigene Pharma (Moderator)
+ CG Balaji, Chief Information Officer, Apollo Pharmacies
+ Raghu Vokuda, Digital Head & Technology Evangelist, JSW Cement
+ Kunal Mehta, Chief Information Officer, Arvind Lifestyles
+ Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital
+ Prashant Parashar, SVP & Head of Technology, Delhivery
+ Abhoy Kumar Sarkar, Regional Vice President, Zscaler
Key Highlights:
[1] Prashant Parashar, SVP & Head of Technology, Delhivery:
+ We use GenAI to capture delivery instructions from calls and push them straight into the app for future drop-offs.
[2] Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital:
+ Simulating what’s happening across massive infrastructure investments is tough—AI brings much-needed visibility.
[3] CG Balaji, Chief Information Officer, Apollo Pharmacies:
+ We’ve implemented 90-minute medicine delivery, powered by AI-driven prescription reading and predictive store allocation.
[4] Raghu Vokuda, Digital Head & Technology Evangelist, JSW Cement:
+ Our AI model predicts fuel mix adjustments before inefficiencies hit, helping reduce costs and improve stability.
[5] Abhoy Kumar Sarkar, Regional Vice President, Zscaler:
+ AI helped a global pharma leader simplify operations, enhance data security, and get future-ready—all while eliminating seven legacy systems.
[6] Kunal Mehta, Chief Information Officer, Arvind Lifestyles:
+ AI is helping us personalize journeys, place the right products in the right stores, and unlock smarter decisions across both customer experience and employee productivity.
[7] Tushar Zade, CIO, CDO & CISO, Aurigene Pharma:
+ GenAI is here to stay—and to hallucinate. That’s why we follow a simple principle: trust, but verify.