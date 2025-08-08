Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Panel Discussion: Reinventing Business Models with Emerging Technologies: Real-World Use Cases of Innovation & Impact

Panel Discussion: Reinventing Business Models with Emerging Technologies: Real-World Use Cases of Innovation & Impact

Technology Senate 2025 | Day 1 | 11th July 2025 | Jaipur

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Panellists in this video:
+ Tushar Zade, CIO, CDO & CISO, Aurigene Pharma (Moderator)
+ CG Balaji, Chief Information Officer, Apollo Pharmacies
+ Raghu Vokuda, Digital Head & Technology Evangelist, JSW Cement
+ Kunal Mehta, Chief Information Officer, Arvind Lifestyles
+ Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital
+ Prashant Parashar, SVP & Head of Technology, Delhivery
+ Abhoy Kumar Sarkar, Regional Vice President, Zscaler

Key Highlights:
[1] Prashant Parashar, SVP & Head of Technology, Delhivery:
+ We use GenAI to capture delivery instructions from calls and push them straight into the app for future drop-offs.

[2] Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital:
+ Simulating what’s happening across massive infrastructure investments is tough—AI brings much-needed visibility.

[3] CG Balaji, Chief Information Officer, Apollo Pharmacies:
+ We’ve implemented 90-minute medicine delivery, powered by AI-driven prescription reading and predictive store allocation.

[4] Raghu Vokuda, Digital Head & Technology Evangelist, JSW Cement:
+ Our AI model predicts fuel mix adjustments before inefficiencies hit, helping reduce costs and improve stability.

[5] Abhoy Kumar Sarkar, Regional Vice President, Zscaler:
+ AI helped a global pharma leader simplify operations, enhance data security, and get future-ready—all while eliminating seven legacy systems.

[6] Kunal Mehta, Chief Information Officer, Arvind Lifestyles:
+ AI is helping us personalize journeys, place the right products in the right stores, and unlock smarter decisions across both customer experience and employee productivity.

[7] Tushar Zade, CIO, CDO & CISO, Aurigene Pharma:
+ GenAI is here to stay—and to hallucinate. That’s why we follow a simple principle: trust, but verify.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image