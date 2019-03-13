Be Proactive: Engaging Customers with AI

Picture this: You’re in a department store looking for a pair of shoes to wear to a big event. Sales representatives mill about, but none ask if they can help. Eventually you find a pair to try on, so you approach someone and ask if they have your size. The sales representative informs you that they’ll have them ready for you to try on in 3-4 hours.

Of course, that would be absurd. No sales representative would ever respond this way in a brick and mortar store. Yet, this is exactly what businesses do to their online visitors. Shoppers who are on their website right now ready to make a purchase must reach out to ask for help and are often expected to wait hours, or even days for assistance.

There is a better way. With proactive engagement, you can bring the personalized, proactive in-store experience to the digital world. By leveraging artificial intelligence chatbots, you can scale one-on-one interactions to thousands of customers at just the right moment of need.

Speaker: Mathew Philip, Director – Alliances & Business Development – LogMeIn

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com